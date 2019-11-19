A branch of Harbin Bank in Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning province. Photo: Imaginechina
Expect Beijing to rescue more of China’s troubled small banks, say analysts, as Harbin Bank becomes the latest to receive a state lifeline
- Two investment firms owned by the Heilongjiang provincial government increased their stakes in the midsize commercial bank to 48.18 per cent in total from 19.69 per cent
- It came after Chinese authorities extended lifelines to at least three lenders, including the central bank’s takeover of Baoshang Bank in May
Topic | Banking & Finance
Baoshang Bank’s seizure in May has sent shock waves across China’s 95 trillion yuan bond market. Photo: Reuters
More pain in store for Baoshang Bank investors as seized lender looks unlikely to service bond interest payment in full
- S&P Global Ratings says Baoshang Bank may not pay in full the annual interest on its 6.5 billion yuan (US$1 billion) tier two capital bonds due on December 28
- Lender based in Inner Mongolia was taken over by regulators in May, with the seizure raising concerns over the financial health of small banks in China
Topic | Dealing with debt
