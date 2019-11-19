Channels

A branch of Harbin Bank in Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning province. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

Expect Beijing to rescue more of China’s troubled small banks, say analysts, as Harbin Bank becomes the latest to receive a state lifeline

  • Two investment firms owned by the Heilongjiang provincial government increased their stakes in the midsize commercial bank to 48.18 per cent in total from 19.69 per cent
  • It came after Chinese authorities extended lifelines to at least three lenders, including the central bank’s takeover of Baoshang Bank in May
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 6:45am, 19 Nov, 2019

Baoshang Bank’s seizure in May has sent shock waves across China’s 95 trillion yuan bond market. Photo: Reuters
China Business

More pain in store for Baoshang Bank investors as seized lender looks unlikely to service bond interest payment in full

  • S&P Global Ratings says Baoshang Bank may not pay in full the annual interest on its 6.5 billion yuan (US$1 billion) tier two capital bonds due on December 28
  • Lender based in Inner Mongolia was taken over by regulators in May, with the seizure raising concerns over the financial health of small banks in China
Topic |   Dealing with debt
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 10:17pm, 15 Nov, 2019

