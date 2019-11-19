Channels

SCMP
Anti-government protesters set fire to the toll gates of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, on November 14. The months-long violence is likely to affect Hong Kong stock market’s fortunes next year. Photo: AP Photo
China Business

Hang Seng Index to underperform China-linked equity benchmarks next year: Morgan Stanley

  • Hang Seng Index will probably end 2020 at 27,500, representing a 1.5 per cent gain from the current level, Morgan Stanley says
  • Morgan Stanley cuts the rating on Chinese onshore stocks, citing slower pace of foreign buying and less appealing valuation
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:27pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
US-China trade tariffs remain a key uncertainty which will determine the speed and size of the earnings recovery, according to UBS. Photo: Reuters
Companies

UBS: Investors should prepare for ‘low returns’ in 2020 as US-China trade war uncertainty weighs on growth

  • Growth likely to pick up in second half of 2020, according to UBS Asia-Pacific strategist Niall MacLeod
  • Equity valuations gains are likely to be capped at ‘modest’ 7 per cent, MacLeod says
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:13pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
