Former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson is confident that the US and China will reach a pahse one trade deal soon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Henry Paulson is hopeful of a US-China trade deal soon, but both sides have to work hard to make further progress on their ties
- The former US secretary of state is in Beijing as the co-chair of the second New Economy Forum, which brings together hundreds of executives, government leaders and academics to discuss and tackle global issues
- Paulson says even though he is optimistic of a phase one US-China trade deal, issues will remain around structural impediments, SOEs and technology
Topic | Trade
Former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson is confident that the US and China will reach a pahse one trade deal soon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng