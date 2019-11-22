The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, berths for the first time in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Winson Wong
International Chamber of Shipping opens first overseas office in Hong Kong as it aims for stronger ties with increasingly influential China
- The London-based trade body wants to build stronger relationships with mainland Chinese shipowners and maritime regulators
- The move comes as Hong Kong’s own shipping industry is being reshaped by China’s rise, with a stronger focus on providing services to the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
