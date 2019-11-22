A bull sculpture at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Kasen shares rebound 600 per cent after rejecting short-seller report on accounting
- Chinese furniture maker recoup losses after denying allegations in Blue Orca research notes issued on Thursday
Kasen International was reorganised from a factory that made leather products and went public in Hong Kong in 2005. Photo: AP
Chinese furniture maker Kasen plunges 90 per cent in Hong Kong trading after critical report by short-seller
- Trading in stock suspended on Thursday morning after Blue Orca issued report, wiping HK$6 billion off its market value
- Report contains “untrue and misleading” information, Kasen says in exchange filing in response to attack
