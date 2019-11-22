Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bull sculpture at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
China Business

Kasen shares rebound 600 per cent after rejecting short-seller report on accounting

  • Chinese furniture maker recoup losses after denying allegations in Blue Orca research notes issued on Thursday
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 2:36pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bull sculpture at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kasen International was reorganised from a factory that made leather products and went public in Hong Kong in 2005. Photo: AP
China Business

Chinese furniture maker Kasen plunges 90 per cent in Hong Kong trading after critical report by short-seller

  • Trading in stock suspended on Thursday morning after Blue Orca issued report, wiping HK$6 billion off its market value
  • Report contains “untrue and misleading” information, Kasen says in exchange filing in response to attack
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:49pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kasen International was reorganised from a factory that made leather products and went public in Hong Kong in 2005. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.