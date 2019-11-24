The firm suspended the trading of an onshore bond worth 500 million yuan (US$71 million) from Thursday, citing ‘a major event’. Photo: AFP
Chemicals giant Shandong Yuhuang downgraded by S&P as it is ‘almost certain’ to default on two bonds, in latest sign of financial strain in China’s third-biggest province
- Company is ‘highly unlikely’ to receive local government support for the two onshore bonds due in November and December, says ratings agency
- Shandong Yuhuang’s troubles are indicative of widespread liquidity stress faced by the local private economy
