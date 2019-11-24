Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The firm suspended the trading of an onshore bond worth 500 million yuan (US$71 million) from Thursday, citing ‘a major event’. Photo: AFP
China Business

Chemicals giant Shandong Yuhuang downgraded by S&P as it is ‘almost certain’ to default on two bonds, in latest sign of financial strain in China’s third-biggest province

  • Company is ‘highly unlikely’ to receive local government support for the two onshore bonds due in November and December, says ratings agency
  • Shandong Yuhuang’s troubles are indicative of widespread liquidity stress faced by the local private economy
Topic |   Bonds
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 4:43pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The firm suspended the trading of an onshore bond worth 500 million yuan (US$71 million) from Thursday, citing ‘a major event’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.