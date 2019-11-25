A scene from a pork wholesale market in Beijing on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s restaurants on survival mode as African swine fever fuels costs, dents business ahead of Lunar New Year
- Pork prices are set to climb again between now and Lunar New Year in January, according to Nomura
- China is seen importing a record 4.6 million tonnes of meat in 2020 to plug supply shortfall, Rabobank forecasts
