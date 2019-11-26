Channels

Recent offerings have pushed Hong Kong stock exchange back to the top of the global IPO rankings. Photo: AP
China Business

Chinese heart valve replacement maker Venus Medtech plans to raise up to US$381 million in Hong Kong IPO

  • Hangzhou-based company expects to price its offering in a range of HK$29 to HK$33 a share
  • IPO latest sign of confidence returning to Hong Kong’s financial markets
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 4:19pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Recent offerings have pushed Hong Kong stock exchange back to the top of the global IPO rankings. Photo: AP
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
Companies

Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion

  • Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since its 2014 IPO
  • Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
Topic |   IPO
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:40am, 16 Nov, 2019

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
