Recent offerings have pushed Hong Kong stock exchange back to the top of the global IPO rankings. Photo: AP
Chinese heart valve replacement maker Venus Medtech plans to raise up to US$381 million in Hong Kong IPO
- Hangzhou-based company expects to price its offering in a range of HK$29 to HK$33 a share
- IPO latest sign of confidence returning to Hong Kong’s financial markets
Topic | IPO
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion
- Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since its 2014 IPO
- Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
