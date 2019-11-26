An aerial view of modern flats in Beijing in June 2019: Photo: Shutterstock
Analyst who called China stock rally now warns of mediocre returns in 2020 on property, export slowdown
- Gains from Chinese stocks may be much lower in 2020 as growth cools and foreign buying slows, says Chen Li, chief economist at Soochow Securities
- Chen is cautious about consumer stocks as higher inflation and leverage dent spending and profits; bullish on 10-year bonds as growth eases
