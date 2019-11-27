Chinese investors monitor stock prices on November 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Chinese stocks retreat as record decline in industrial profits adds to worries about corporate earnings
- In Hong Kong, MTR rises the most since city leader formally withdrew extradition bill that sparked demonstrations
- Alibaba extends gains into the second day of trading in Hong Kong
Topic | China stock market
Chinese investors monitor stock prices on November 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
An aerial view of modern flats in Beijing in June 2019: Photo: Shutterstock
Analyst who called China stock rally now warns of mediocre returns in 2020 on property, export slowdown
- Gains from Chinese stocks may be much lower in 2020 as growth cools and foreign buying slows, says Chen Li, chief economist at Soochow Securities
- Chen is cautious about consumer stocks as higher inflation and leverage dent spending and profits; bullish on 10-year bonds as growth eases
Topic | China stock market
An aerial view of modern flats in Beijing in June 2019: Photo: Shutterstock