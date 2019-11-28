A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. The US and China are in talks about a partial deal in their trade war. Photo: Associated Press
China and Hong Kong stocks decline after Trump signs Hong Kong bill supporting protesters
- US President Donald Trump signs legislation requiring review of city’s special trading status
- Alibaba jumps 5.6 per cent in third day of trading
US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, brushing off China’s warnings
- Trump signs legislation that could sanction the Hong Kong government for not upholding autonomy from mainland China
- Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
