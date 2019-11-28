Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. The US and China are in talks about a partial deal in their trade war. Photo: Associated Press
China Business

China and Hong Kong stocks decline after Trump signs Hong Kong bill supporting protesters

  • US President Donald Trump signs legislation requiring review of city’s special trading status
  • Alibaba jumps 5.6 per cent in third day of trading
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:11pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. The US and China are in talks about a partial deal in their trade war. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Diplomacy

Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, brushing off China’s warnings

  • Trump signs legislation that could sanction the Hong Kong government for not upholding autonomy from mainland China
  • Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 1:50pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.