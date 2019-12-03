Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology, which makes electronic display panels, has repeatedly defaulted on bond payments. Photo: EPA
Third bond default by Chinese electronics firm within a month points to wider corporate governance issues
- Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology missed an interest payment on its 1.7 billion yuan (US$241 million) onshore bond on Monday
- Some of the defaults by Chinese companies have turned out to be corporate fraud, exposing corporate governance issues, said Ivan Chung of Moody’s
Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology, which makes electronic display panels, has repeatedly defaulted on bond payments. Photo: EPA
An increase in defaults reflects the highly-stretched liquidity conditions faced by China’s private firms. Photo: AFP
An increase in defaults reflects the highly-stretched liquidity conditions faced by China’s private firms. Photo: AFP