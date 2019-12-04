Demand for New York property from mainland China has increased between 15 and 20 per cent since the summer, according to Christie’s International Real Estate. Photo: Bloomberg
Uncertainty caused by Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act likely to dent surging Chinese demand for New York property, say agents
- The legislation passed in Washington, which has angered Beijing, adds to the perception that the US does not welcome investment from China
- Demand for property in the Big Apple from mainland China has increased between 15 and 20 per cent since the summer, according to Christie’s International Real Estate (CIRE)
