Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Customers at the China Postal Savings Bank's ATMs in Beijing on 3 February 2007. Photo: AFP
China Business

China’s biggest IPO in four years faces a woeful start ahead of debut as a record number of investors decline their allotments

  • Traders backtracked on 119 million shares of Postal Savings Bank worth a combined 653 million yuan, or 2.3 per cent of its secondary issuance on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
  • The snub casts a pall over what should have been a high point for the bigger of China’s two stock markets
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 7:30pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers at the China Postal Savings Bank's ATMs in Beijing on 3 February 2007. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pedestrians walk past a branch of Postal Saving Bank of China in Huaibei city, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Imaginechina
IPO Quote Profile

Postal Saving Bank’s IPO, China’s largest since 2015, faces huge pressure as investor exuberance fades

  • One of China’s largest state-owned lenders is looking to raise around 28.4 billion yuan (US$4 billion)
  • It could potentially be the world’s fourth-largest listing this year behind Alibaba, Uber and Budweiser Brewing
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:51am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians walk past a branch of Postal Saving Bank of China in Huaibei city, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.