Demand for IPO stocks has also been affected by a prevailing sentiment of caution. Photo: Xinhua
Has China’s IPO bonanza fizzled out amid oversupply, subdued trading?
- Luoyang Jianlong closed below its offer price last week to become the worst debuting stock since 2012
- Postal Savings Bank’s shares might fall below their IPO price in Shanghai, Jingxi Investment says
Customers at the China Postal Savings Bank's ATMs in Beijing on 3 February 2007. Photo: AFP
China’s biggest IPO in four years faces a woeful start ahead of debut as a record number of investors decline their allotments
- Traders backtracked on 119 million shares of Postal Savings Bank worth a combined 653 million yuan, or 2.3 per cent of its secondary issuance on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
- The snub casts a pall over what should have been a high point for the bigger of China’s two stock markets
