Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A customer shops at a supermarket in Handan, Hebei province. Chinese consumers are spending more on essential items than on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Chinese consumers spend more on essentials like oyster sauce but cut down on wine as they tighten spending amid slowing economy

  • Average price of fast-moving consumer goods in the first nine months of this year on the mainland increased 3.7 per cent, much slower than the 4.6 per cent a year earlier, according to China Shopper Reporter 2019
  • Sales of oyster sauce jumps 30 per cent, while that of wine falls 3 per cent
Topic |   Consumers
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 11:02pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A customer shops at a supermarket in Handan, Hebei province. Chinese consumers are spending more on essential items than on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s rising prices, driven by pork crisis, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Chinese consumers, businesses

  • China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012, driven by the price of pork doubling from a year earlier
  • Businesses are on the verge of closing, while the make-up of the Chinese dinner table is changing, after African swine fever destroyed the pig population
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:30am, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.