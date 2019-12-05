A customer shops at a supermarket in Handan, Hebei province. Chinese consumers are spending more on essential items than on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters
Chinese consumers spend more on essentials like oyster sauce but cut down on wine as they tighten spending amid slowing economy
- Average price of fast-moving consumer goods in the first nine months of this year on the mainland increased 3.7 per cent, much slower than the 4.6 per cent a year earlier, according to China Shopper Reporter 2019
- Sales of oyster sauce jumps 30 per cent, while that of wine falls 3 per cent
China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters
China’s rising prices, driven by pork crisis, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Chinese consumers, businesses
- China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012, driven by the price of pork doubling from a year earlier
- Businesses are on the verge of closing, while the make-up of the Chinese dinner table is changing, after African swine fever destroyed the pig population
