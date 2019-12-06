Pedestrians walk along an elevated walkway as an electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. China announcedÂ plansÂ to rein in the expansion of lending by the nation's regional banks to areas beyond their home bases, the latest step policy makers have taken to defend against financial risk in the world's second-biggest economy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Foreign funds binge on Chinese stocks on MSCI index lure as buying reveals new favourites
- Overseas investors pour combined US$8.7 billion to Chinese shares for 17 consecutive days through the Stock Connect
- Foreign buying shifts to low valuation stocks from consumer companies that are richly valued
Topic | China stock market
