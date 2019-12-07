Pedestrians walk past a Lanvin shop on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris. Fosun bought the ailing French fashion label with a promise to revive its fortunes. Photo: AFP
What does it take for the oldest French fashion brand Lanvin to get a shot at China’s 350 million millennial hearts and minds?
- Lanvin marked its 130th anniversary with a concept store at the Bund Finance Centre on Shanghai’s famous riverfront Bund
- China will be its key market where it is hoping to make 40-50 per cent of its turnover in the medium term
