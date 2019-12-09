An engineer on a bicycle checking pipelines at an oil refinery of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), in Lanzhou, Gansu province on April 21, 2008. Photo: Reuters
China combines three oil pipeline networks into a single operator in much-anticipated merger to improve efficiency in state sector
- The National Oil and Gas Pipeline Network Group would operate the pipelines owned by CNOOC limited, China National Petroleum Corp and Sinopec Group
- The merged company would own 500 billion yuan in combined assets, and be responsible for managing a pipeline network that’s expected to expand by 80 per cent to 240,000 kilometres by 2025
