Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An engineer on a bicycle checking pipelines at an oil refinery of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), in Lanzhou, Gansu province on April 21, 2008. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China combines three oil pipeline networks into a single operator in much-anticipated merger to improve efficiency in state sector

  • The National Oil and Gas Pipeline Network Group would operate the pipelines owned by CNOOC limited, China National Petroleum Corp and Sinopec Group
  • The merged company would own 500 billion yuan in combined assets, and be responsible for managing a pipeline network that’s expected to expand by 80 per cent to 240,000 kilometres by 2025
Topic |   Energy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 3:39pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An engineer on a bicycle checking pipelines at an oil refinery of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), in Lanzhou, Gansu province on April 21, 2008. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.