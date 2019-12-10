CMA CGM Group’s 23,000 TEU LNG-powered container ship, Jacques Saade, is seen being built at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Outlook for global shipbuilding industry dismal as order books have halved and ‘touching historic lows’
- Data from shipping data provider Clarksons Research showed that the global order book for shipbuilders had fallen by 54 per cent by mid year
- China has been encouraging consolidation among state-owned shipbuilders to reduce overcapacity and stem losses
The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, berths for the first time in Hong Kong in July. Photo: Winson Wong
International Chamber of Shipping opens first overseas office in Hong Kong as it aims for stronger ties with increasingly influential China
- The London-based trade body wants to build stronger relationships with mainland Chinese shipowners and maritime regulators
- The move comes as Hong Kong’s own shipping industry is being reshaped by China’s rise, with a stronger focus on providing services to the mainland
