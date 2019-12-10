Cars drive past high-rise buildings in the haze of the central business district in Beijing. British companies say life is getting tougher for them in China. Photo: AFP
British companies say business in China has become harder amid slowing economy, regulatory challenges and competition from state-owned rivals
- Forty-eight per cent of UK companies surveyed by the British Chamber of Commerce in China say business has become more difficult in 2019
- A quarter of respondents said they were treated unequally by the government, when compared to state-owned enterprises
Topic | China economy
