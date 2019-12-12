The official poster of Nezha: Transformers. Photo: SCMP Handout
Fans snap up Hasbro’s special edition toy marking release of trailer for Nezha: Transformers animation series
- Fans immediately snapped up 100 limited edition toys launched on Tmall celebrating a new cartoon animation series set to hit screens next year
- Characters from the Transformers series will join Nezha in the new cartoon, a tie-up between US toymaker Hasbro and CCTV, the Chinese state broadcaster
