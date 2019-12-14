Ilustration: SCMP
China’s car parking problem spawns start-ups with big money backers as AI dominance grows
- China’s rise as an economic powerhouse is giving its population a passport to financial success while spawning a host of businesses seeking to profit from the shortage of parking spaces in the world’s biggest car market
- Rising car ownership, market deregulation and technology enhancements could fuel years of growth, says Qiqi Zhang, managing director of Warburg Pincus in China
Topic | China economy
