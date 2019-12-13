Shanghai is China’s top financial centre. In March 2009, the government set a goal to establish the city as an global financial centre by 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai has a long way to go before it can claim to be a global financial centre, says European business group
- Only removal of capital controls and renminbi convertibility can help Shanghai claim title of international financial centre, says Thilo L. Zimmermann of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China
Topic | Banking & Finance
Shanghai is China’s top financial centre. In March 2009, the government set a goal to establish the city as an global financial centre by 2020. Photo: Xinhua