The exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen also lag behind the Hong Kong stock exchange, when it comes to attracting listings by spin-off units. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing just made it easier for listed companies to IPO spun off units on domestic exchanges

  • Listed companies seeking to spin off units through domestic IPOs need to be profitable for the recent three-year period
  • Beijing has stepped up efforts to encourage more domestic stock offerings by fast-growing technology companies
Updated: 5:15pm, 16 Dec, 2019

