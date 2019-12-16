The exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen also lag behind the Hong Kong stock exchange, when it comes to attracting listings by spin-off units. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing just made it easier for listed companies to IPO spun off units on domestic exchanges
- Listed companies seeking to spin off units through domestic IPOs need to be profitable for the recent three-year period
- Beijing has stepped up efforts to encourage more domestic stock offerings by fast-growing technology companies
