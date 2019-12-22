Olivia Nadine, the co-founder of BlackExpo, drew on her own experience of founding a baking business and selling produce at weekend markets. Photo: Handout
Meet the woman behind BlackExpo, a platform dedicated to businesses run by the black community in China
- Olivia Nadine co-founded BlackExpo, China’s first physical market space for the black community, in 2017
- BlackExpo organises four events every year, twice a year in Beijing and Shanghai each, and last month launched an expo in Shenzhen too
