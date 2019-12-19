China’s smokestack industries in Shandong province are emitting distress signs as coal and cement producers face refinancing hurdles. Photo: AP
China’s bond market stress creates US$26 billion headache as private firms face unprecedented funding squeeze
- China’s private firms have failed to raise enough fresh funds to repay maturing debt in first deficit since records began
- Elevated borrowing costs have produced shocking delinquencies even among state-owned enterprises in recent months
Topic | Bonds
China’s smokestack industries in Shandong province are emitting distress signs as coal and cement producers face refinancing hurdles. Photo: AP
Moody’s negative outlook underscores growing concern over Chinese companies’ credit conditions, following a slew of defaults recently. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese corporate bond defaults to rise in 2020, as regulators’ tolerance grows, Moody’s says
- Overall credit conditions for non-financial companies will be negative in the next 12 months, rating agency says
- 1 per cent can be tolerated by regulators, as long as defaults are isolated
Topic | Bonds
Moody’s negative outlook underscores growing concern over Chinese companies’ credit conditions, following a slew of defaults recently. Photo: Xinhua