China’s smokestack industries in Shandong province are emitting distress signs as coal and cement producers face refinancing hurdles. Photo: AP
China’s bond market stress creates US$26 billion headache as private firms face unprecedented funding squeeze

  • China’s private firms have failed to raise enough fresh funds to repay maturing debt in first deficit since records began
  • Elevated borrowing costs have produced shocking delinquencies even among state-owned enterprises in recent months
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 7:13am, 19 Dec, 2019

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China's economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.

Moody’s negative outlook underscores growing concern over Chinese companies’ credit conditions, following a slew of defaults recently. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese corporate bond defaults to rise in 2020, as regulators’ tolerance grows, Moody’s says

  • Overall credit conditions for non-financial companies will be negative in the next 12 months, rating agency says
  • 1 per cent can be tolerated by regulators, as long as defaults are isolated
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Nov, 2019

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China's economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.

