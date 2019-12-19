Single young workers, mostly females, in China’s smaller cities are the new driver of China’s consumption story. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

China’s free-spending youngsters offer GDP hopes beyond trade war as consumption base shifts to smaller cities, McKinsey says

  • What McKinsey calls the “young free spenders” in smaller cities account for 60 per cent of consumption growth in 2018
  • Companies and investors should broaden their focus from Beijing and Shanghai and adapt to capitalise on growth engine
Topic |   Retailing
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:58am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Single young workers, mostly females, in China’s smaller cities are the new driver of China’s consumption story. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.