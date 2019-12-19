Hengfeng Bank is a Chinese lender based in Shandong province and is also known as Evergrowing Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

China sovereign fund, Singapore’s UOB join US$14 billion bailout plan for troubled Chinese lender

  • Hengfeng Bank in Shandong province is the third lender to be seized by the government since May
  • China’s sovereign fund will inject 60 per cent of the bailout capital through share purchase to keep the lender afloat
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 3:23pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hengfeng Bank is a Chinese lender based in Shandong province and is also known as Evergrowing Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.