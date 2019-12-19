Hengfeng Bank is a Chinese lender based in Shandong province and is also known as Evergrowing Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
China sovereign fund, Singapore’s UOB join US$14 billion bailout plan for troubled Chinese lender
- Hengfeng Bank in Shandong province is the third lender to be seized by the government since May
- China’s sovereign fund will inject 60 per cent of the bailout capital through share purchase to keep the lender afloat
Topic | Banking & Finance
Hengfeng Bank is a Chinese lender based in Shandong province and is also known as Evergrowing Bank. Photo: Shutterstock