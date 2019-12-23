Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China stocks fall 1.4 per cent after state fund plans to cut stake in semiconductor firms
- The Shanghai Composite ends below 3,000-point level for the first time in five sessions
- State-backed “Big Fund” that supports home-grown chip makers to cut stakes in three firms
