Dazzling Christmas lights at the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping centre in Shanghai. Photo: Pearl Liu
Hong Kong’s retail landlords bet on Christmas cheer in their Shanghai malls as protests crush festive spirit at home
- Amid muted celebrations and moribund sales at home, mall owners have spent big this year on festivities in Shanghai in an effort to lure shoppers and keep revenue up
- Many have scrapped their Christmas displays and performances at home after protesters set fire to a huge Christmas tree at Festival Walk
Topic | Retail properties
Dazzling Christmas lights at the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping centre in Shanghai. Photo: Pearl Liu