The China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The country’s securities law was first implemented in 1999 and was last amended in 2004. Photo: Simon Song
China revamps IPO rules, gets tough on disclosure, as it amends securities law for first time since 2004
- National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislative body, endorses changes over the weekend, top watchdog China Securities Regulatory Commission says
- Changes will bring China’s US$7.2 trillion stock market more in line with international practices
