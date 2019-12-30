The China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The country’s securities law was first implemented in 1999 and was last amended in 2004. Photo: Simon Song
China revamps IPO rules, gets tough on disclosure, as it amends securities law for first time since 2004

  • National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislative body, endorses changes over the weekend, top watchdog China Securities Regulatory Commission says
  • Changes will bring China’s US$7.2 trillion stock market more in line with international practices
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:31pm, 30 Dec, 2019

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.