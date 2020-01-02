Trouble with the scheme comes at a bad time for the LSE, which was set for its worst year in terms of new listings in a decade as of December 4. Photo: Reuters
China halts Shanghai-London stock link on Britain’s political stance on Hong Kong protests
- Trouble with scheme comes at a bad time for Britain, which is keen to build ties with non-EU countries as it prepares to leave the bloc, and the LSE
- Sources, who include public officials and people working on potential Shanghai-London deals, all said that politics was behind the suspension
