Demonstrators burn a US flag in Tehran, Iran. Tension between the town countries is at breaking point after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong stocks post biggest decline in a month as risk-off mood takes hold amid rising Middle East tension

  • The Hang Seng Index slid 0.8 per cent, or 225.31 points, to 28,226.19 on Monday, the steepest decline since December 4
  • The Shanghai Composite Index fared slightly better as sell-offs were tempered by the forthcoming signing of a phase-one trade deal between Beijing and Washington
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 5:23pm, 6 Jan, 2020

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.