Demonstrators burn a US flag in Tehran, Iran. Tension between the town countries is at breaking point after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong stocks post biggest decline in a month as risk-off mood takes hold amid rising Middle East tension
- The Hang Seng Index slid 0.8 per cent, or 225.31 points, to 28,226.19 on Monday, the steepest decline since December 4
- The Shanghai Composite Index fared slightly better as sell-offs were tempered by the forthcoming signing of a phase-one trade deal between Beijing and Washington
