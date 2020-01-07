Tensions are at boiling point between Tehran and Washington after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike. Photo: AFP
China, Hong Kong stocks resume gains as investors look past escalating tension in Middle East
- Shanghai Composite Index adds 0.7 per cent to 3,104.80, snapping a two-day decline. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent to 28,322.06
- The tech-heavy ChiNext gauge of small-caps in Shenzhen rose to its highest close since April 2018, with a 1.8 per cent gain
Topic | China stock market
