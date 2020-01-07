Tensions are at boiling point between Tehran and Washington after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

China, Hong Kong stocks resume gains as investors look past escalating tension in Middle East

  • Shanghai Composite Index adds 0.7 per cent to 3,104.80, snapping a two-day decline. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent to 28,322.06
  • The tech-heavy ChiNext gauge of small-caps in Shenzhen rose to its highest close since April 2018, with a 1.8 per cent gain
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:26pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tensions are at boiling point between Tehran and Washington after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.