A man uses a mobile phone as pedestrians walk past a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Shanghai, China n July 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Citic to trim McDonald’s China stake as ‘Vision 2022’ targets come under pressure amid competition, costs
- Citic puts a 22 per cent stake in its China and Hong Kong franchises up for bidding, potentially lowering its ownership to 10 per cent
- Planned sale comes with data suggesting sales and profits are stalling amid competition, rising costs
