People cross a street in the Central Business District a day before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
The value of the top 10 private companies in Communist Party’s China rose eightfold in past decade as sector drives growth
- Alibaba, Tencent, Ping An Insurance, Huawei and Ant Financial are five most valuable companies, Hurun says in inaugural report
- Top 500 private companies are worth US$5 trillion, surpassing the size of Germany’s economy based on IMF data
Topic | Alibaba
People cross a street in the Central Business District a day before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: Reuters