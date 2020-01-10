In Shanghai, the shares of Tesla suppliers had risen on optimism that a price cut by the US electric-car maker in the Chinese market will boost sales and benefit local car parts makers. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong, China stocks’ ‘path of least resistance remains up’ as appetite for risk rises
- Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index record sixth consecutive week of gains
- US gauges all rise to records in overnight trading, bullion futures decline
Topic | China stock market
In Shanghai, the shares of Tesla suppliers had risen on optimism that a price cut by the US electric-car maker in the Chinese market will boost sales and benefit local car parts makers. Photo: AFP