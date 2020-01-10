In Shanghai, the shares of Tesla suppliers had risen on optimism that a price cut by the US electric-car maker in the Chinese market will boost sales and benefit local car parts makers. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong, China stocks’ ‘path of least resistance remains up’ as appetite for risk rises

  • Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index record sixth consecutive week of gains
  • US gauges all rise to records in overnight trading, bullion futures decline
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:23pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

In Shanghai, the shares of Tesla suppliers had risen on optimism that a price cut by the US electric-car maker in the Chinese market will boost sales and benefit local car parts makers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.