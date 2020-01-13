Qinghai Salt Lake Industry’s annual loss for 2019 will equal a seventh of the gross domestic product of Qinghai, its home province in northwestern China. Photo: Xinhua
Qinghai Salt, China’s largest potash maker, is set to post country’s biggest ever annual loss of US$6.8 billion

  • Qinghai Salt Lake Industry’s market cap has shrunk about seven times from 190 billion yuan in 2008 to 23.4 billion currently
  • The company started court-ordered bankruptcy proceedings in September last year
Topic |   State-owned enterprises
Yujing Liu
Updated: 6:49pm, 13 Jan, 2020

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.