Qinghai Salt Lake Industry’s annual loss for 2019 will equal a seventh of the gross domestic product of Qinghai, its home province in northwestern China. Photo: Xinhua
Qinghai Salt, China’s largest potash maker, is set to post country’s biggest ever annual loss of US$6.8 billion
- Qinghai Salt Lake Industry’s market cap has shrunk about seven times from 190 billion yuan in 2008 to 23.4 billion currently
- The company started court-ordered bankruptcy proceedings in September last year
