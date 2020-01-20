Pupils on the sports field at the Pudong campus of the Dulwich College in Shanghai on 30 December 2004. Photo: Handout.
Business /  China Business

British schools rush to open new campuses in Greater Bay Area, betting on need for international schooling amid area’s growth

  • Ten British schools are expected to open in the GBA by 2022, most of them located in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, bringing the total in the expanded metropolis to 13
  • Besides Harrow, the other British schools with GBA plans include Fettes, Kings College, Wimbledon, Lady Eleanor Holles, Shrewsbury and St Bees
Topic |   Education
Louise Moon
Louise Moon

Updated: 6:17pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pupils on the sports field at the Pudong campus of the Dulwich College in Shanghai on 30 December 2004. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Louise Moon

Louise Moon

Louise Moon joined the Post in 2017 and is a reporter on the Business desk. She has a master's in Mandarin from Edinburgh University and a master's in journalism from City University, London. Originally from the UK, she spent her teenage years growing up in Hong Kong which sparked her interest in China.