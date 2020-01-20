Pupils on the sports field at the Pudong campus of the Dulwich College in Shanghai on 30 December 2004. Photo: Handout.
British schools rush to open new campuses in Greater Bay Area, betting on need for international schooling amid area’s growth
- Ten British schools are expected to open in the GBA by 2022, most of them located in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, bringing the total in the expanded metropolis to 13
- Besides Harrow, the other British schools with GBA plans include Fettes, Kings College, Wimbledon, Lady Eleanor Holles, Shrewsbury and St Bees
