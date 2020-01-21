Chinese residents wear masks while waiting at a bus station near the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been linked to cases of a new strain of coronavirus identified as the cause of the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan on 20 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wuhan’s viral outbreak knocks the stock markets of China and Hong Kong off their paces, just as a rally is building momentum
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged by as much as 2.8 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest intraday decline since November 11
- In Shanghai, the A Share Index retraced 1.4 per cent, while a similar benchmark in Shenzhen dropped by as much as 1.3 per cent
Topic | China stock market
