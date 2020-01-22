With the Lunar New Year approaching, China’s richest people will again start chartering private planes to take them away from it all. Photo: AFP
China’s private plane market nosedives as super-rich tighten their belts; Japan emerges as hotspot for wealthy jet setters at Lunar New Year
- There was a 12 per cent year-on-year drop in business jet flight hours in China last year, according to WingX, as the country’s wealthy elites tighten their belts amid economic slowdown
- Japan is the current destination of choice for China’s richest travellers, as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics
