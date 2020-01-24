Passengers wear masks at Guangzhou airport as a precaution against the outbreak of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huanxi Media shares skyrocket as Douyin’s parent pays 630 million yuan to stream its movies as Wuhan virus forces Chinese cinemas to close
- ByteDance will pay at least 630 million yuan (US$90.8 million) for new movies and dramas to stream on its top video platforms over Lunar New Year holiday
- Many Chinese cinemas have closed for the normally lucrative holiday as the authorities try to contain a coronavirus that has already claimed 26 lives
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
