Quinn Wang cannot sell his 100 square metre flat in Shanghai’s Xuhui district without lowering his asking price, he says. Photo: Baidu
Business /  China Business

Shanghai homeowners left to rue falling prices, as government stays committed to keeping property sector in check

  • The Shanghai property sector will not benefit from monetary easing, since the local government is adamant about curbing price jumps, JLL China says
  • Must face reality that the market is stuck in a downward trend, homeowner says
Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Quinn Wang cannot sell his 100 square metre flat in Shanghai’s Xuhui district without lowering his asking price, he says. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.