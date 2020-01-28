An attendant checks the temperature of a tourist at the entrance to the Galaxy Macau casino and hotel, on Friday. Tourists to the city had fallen because of the Wuhan virus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland tourists to Macau plummet during Lunar New Year amid deadly outbreak of Wuhan virus
- Mainland tourist numbers were 75.1 per cent lower over the first four days of the Lunar New Year holiday, according to data from the Macau Government Tourism Office
- Macau’s gaming sector is likely to remain under pressure until the virus outbreak is brought under control, according to Jefferies
Topic | Macau
An attendant checks the temperature of a tourist at the entrance to the Galaxy Macau casino and hotel, on Friday. Tourists to the city had fallen because of the Wuhan virus outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg