A man wears a face mask as he takes pictures outside a casino in Macau. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Macau’s casinos will suffer ‘significant’ blow to cash flow as coronavirus forces Chinese gamers to stay away, warns Fitch

  • Trips to Macau by mainland Chinese plummeted 81.7 per cent during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to official figures
  • A Fitch report released on Friday cited the effects of restrictive travel measures put in place as part of efforts to curb the rapid spread of the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ryan Swift
Ryan Swift

Updated: 9:58am, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man wears a face mask as he takes pictures outside a casino in Macau. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift is a senior business reporter focused on wealth management, green business, the shipping industry and the gaming industry. He was chief editor of The Peak and Asia-Pacific Boating magazines.