Workers packing snacks along one of the production lines in Three Squirrels’s manufacturing facility in Wuhu, Anhui province on January 23, 2020. Photo: Pearl Liu
How China’s largest snack producer is fending off competition from Mars and Mondelez
- Three Squirrels counts on its knowledge of local culture and shopping habits to capture sales from Chinese millennials
- Company aims to increase its outlets to boost sales tenfold in the next 10 years
