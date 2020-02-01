Rising patriotic fervour amid trade war and boycotts has pushed Chinese millennials toward home-grown brands at the expense of foreign retail icons.
Chinese patriotism is new sales octane as millennials embrace home-grown brands at the expense of foreign icons
- Trade war, boycotts stir nationalistic fervour, drives sales of guo huo, or home-grown brands, against foreign icons
- Outpouring of support for local cosmetics makers, apparel manufacturer and snack food producer will endure: McKinsey
Topic | US-China trade war
