A woman in a protective mask walks along a street in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Peugeot parts supplier at risk of missing overseas orders amid viral outbreak gets a legal lifeline from Beijing
- The agency that promotes China’s foreign trade issued a force majeure certificate to the Zhejiang-based manufacturer in a bid to forestall any contractual claims against it
- The rapid spread of the coronavirus has heightened the risk of contractual defaults by the country’s exporters
