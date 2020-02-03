A woman in a protective mask walks along a street in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Peugeot parts supplier at risk of missing overseas orders amid viral outbreak gets a legal lifeline from Beijing

  • The agency that promotes China’s foreign trade issued a force majeure certificate to the Zhejiang-based manufacturer in a bid to forestall any contractual claims against it
  • The rapid spread of the coronavirus has heightened the risk of contractual defaults by the country’s exporters
Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:23pm, 3 Feb, 2020

