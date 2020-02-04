Nurses put on protective suits outside a ward in Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on February 3, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China and Hong Kong stocks rebound on expectations sell-offs are overdone amid virus outbreak
- Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi among day’s big winners in Hong Kong
- Traders listening to those analysts who predict limited damage from virus outbreak
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Nurses put on protective suits outside a ward in Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on February 3, 2020. Photo: Xinhua